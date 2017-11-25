CBI files charge-sheet in custodial death of Kotkhai rape case accused

[India] Nov. 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed charge-sheet in the case of custodial death of an accused in Kotkhai rape and murder case.

The case involves eight policemen, including Inspector General of Police Zahur H. Zaidi.

The brutal gang rape and murder of a school girl at Kotkhai in Shimla in July created a huge uproar in the state.

The 16-year-old victim was returning back from school when she went missing on July 4. Two days later, police recovered her body from Halaila forests of Kotkhai.

On July 13, six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder and five days later one of the accused- Suraj Singh, a Nepali national- died in police custody. Other arrested accused are: Rajender Singh alias Raju, driver-cum-orchard manager; Ashish Chauhan, son of an orchardist; Subhash Singh Bisht and Deepak (both from Uttrakhand) and Lokjan alias Chottu, who is a Nepali national. Earlier in July, the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the two cases to the CBI after the custodial death of Suraj Singh came to light. On August 29, the CBI arrested eight policemen: IGP Zahur H. Zaidi, who was heading the Special Investigation Team probing the crime; Deputy Superintendent Manoj Joshi; and former Station House Officer Rajinder Singh, a Sub-Inspector; Assistant Sub-Inspector Deep Chand; Head Constables- Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, and Rafiq Ali and Constable Ranjit Streta. On November 16, the CBI summoned DW Negi, former Superintendent of Police Shimla who was initially supervising the investigation in the rape and murder case before the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). (ANI)