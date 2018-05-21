CBI files charge sheet in Rotomac case

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd and its Chairman cum Managing Director, Vikram Kothari in the bank fraud case involving the company.

In its charge sheet, the CBI also named the Director of the company, Rahul Kothari, and former bank officials.

Both Vikram and his son Rahul were earlier sent to judicial custody in connection with the bank fraud amounting to Rs 456.63 Crore.

The father-son duo was arrested on February 22 by the CBI after the Income Tax (IT) Department filed 12 prosecution cases against the company under various sections of the IT Act, 1961.

Earlier, the CBI registered an FIR against the Kotharis, who allegedly owe Rs 754.77 crore to the Bank of India, Rs 456.63 crore to the Bank of Baroda, Rs 771.07 crore to the Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 458.95 crore to the Union Bank of India, Rs 330.68 crore to the Allahabad Bank, Rs 49.82 crore to the Bank of Maharashtra and Rs 97.47 crore to the Oriental Bank of Commerce. Both Vikram and his son have been accused of cheating a consortium of seven nationalised banks. (ANI)