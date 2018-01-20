CBI files corruption case against ex-Noida Authority official

[India] Jan. 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against the former Chief Maintenance Engineer (CME) of the Noida Authority for alleged corruption and amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The probe agency has also filed a case against a proprietor of a Noida-based private engineers company; three directors of a Delhi-based private technology company; two directors of another Noida-based private Infracon company; a proprietor of another Noida-based private electrical firm; a proprietor of a Ranchi-based private projects firm and unknown officers/officials of Noida Authority on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, misuse of official position, accepting bribe regularly by the then CEC of Noida Authority from the said contractors/firms while awarding contracts.

On Friday, searches were conducted at eight places, including Delhi, Noida, and Ranchi. The case has been registered under sections 20B of IPC r/w Section 13(2)r/w 13(1)(b)& 13(1) (d) of PC Act, 1988. The CBI, in a statement, alleged that the then CME in conspiracy with other officers/officials of the Noida Authority as well as with the said contractors had awarded several contracts worth Rs. 116.39 crore (approx) to the five companies/firms in gross violation of tender norms and procedures of the Noida Authority. (ANI)