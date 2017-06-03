CBI files FIR against army officers for alleged illegal transfer and postings

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Army officers involved in the racket of illegal transfer and postings.

The accused have been identified as Lt. Col. Ranganathan Suvramani Moni, Army Officer Purshottam, proprietor Gaurav Kohli along with other unknown persons.

The FIR, registered on Thursday, has been filed under the Sections 7, 8, 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The officers have been charged with criminal conspiracy, demand and acceptance of illegal gratification and using influence over public servant. Information was received that Ranganathan, entered into criminal conspiracy with Gaurav Kohli, Purshottam and others for ensuring transfer/posting of different officers posted in different field formation to their place of choice in lieu of payment of huge illegal gratification. Information has also revealed that Purshottam contacted army officers, who are either posted in different field formation or facing imminent transfer and desirous of posting at different locations, and then contacted Gaurav Kohli, who is having close acquaintance with many officers posted in Personnel Division of Army Head Quarter, for pursuing transfer of these officials in lieu of payment of huge illegal gratification to those senior officers posted in the Army HQ. (ANI)