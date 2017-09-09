CBI files FIR against Jayanthi Natarajan for 'abuse of official position'

[India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an F.I.R. against former Environment and Forest Minister Jayanthi Natarajan and raided her premises in Chennai.

The CBI has also filed FIR against the former minister under section 120B PC Act and for criminal conspiracy and abuse of official position.

Electrosteel Casting Ltd., its then Managing Director Umang Kejriwal and others have also been named in the F.I.R.

At the time of filing this report, the CBI was conducting searches at five different locations, namely Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi and Odisha's Sundergarh in connection with the case.

More details are awaited.(ANI)