CBI files two charge sheets in separate cases related to Vyapam scam

[India], June 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two charge sheets in a Gwalior court against two candidates and three middlemen and an impersonator in separate cases related to Vyapam scam.

In both cases, the accused persons were booked on charges of impersonation, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act 1937.

The CBI registered the said case on the orders of Supreme Court and took over the investigation of the FIR earlier registered against a candidate under Section 66-D of IT Act at Police Station Morar in Gwalior on February 24, 2013.

It was alleged in the FIR that the candidate had submitted multiple applications in Sub Inspector/ Subedar/ Platoon Commander Examination in 2012. He was allotted two roll numbers with one examination centre. At the time of examination on September 16, 2012, he himself appeared at the said centre on first admit card/roll number. However for the other admit card which was also allotted to him, he got his cousin appeared. CBI investigation revealed that the candidate has allegedly filed 8 application forms for the said examination from a computer centre based at Housing Colony, Bhind (MP). During investigation, expert opinion on handwritings/signatures and thumb impression were obtained. Expert of CFSL has also opined that candidate had appeared against the first roll number. After thorough investigation, a chargesheet against said candidate was filed. Next date of hearing is July 21, 2017. In another case, a chargesheet has been filed in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI Cases in Bhopal against the candidate; three middlemen and an impersonator under sections 120-B of IPC r/w section 419, 420, 467, 471 of IPC and section 4 r/w section 3-D(1),(2) of Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act, 1937. CBI had registered a case and taken over the investigation of said case in compliance of the orders dated July 09, 2015 of Supreme Court of India in Bhopal on the allegations of illegal selection of a candidate in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT), 2012. It was further alleged that the candidate had used unfair means to pass the said examination by arranging an impersonator through middlemen. The middleman and impersonator both were not identified /traced during investigation conducted by STF Madhya Pradesh before the case was transferred to CBI. Both were arrested by CBI and produced to the court along with the charge-sheet. The Court sent them to judicial custody. Other accused are presently on bail. The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial. (ANI)