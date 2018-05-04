CBI gets three-day custody of journalist Upendra Rai

New Delhi: A court here on Friday allowed the CBI three days custody of senior journalist Upendra Rai, arrested for dubious transactions in his accounts and using false information to obtain a pass to access to sensitive areas in airports across the country.

Rai was presented before the Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, who remanded Rai to three day Central Bureau of Investigation custody after the agency so requested on the grounds that he is required to be confronted with a large amount of incriminating material, recovered during the probe.

Rai was arrested for dubious transactions in his accounts to the tune of over Rs 100 crore during 2017-2018. He is accused of committing the offence in connivance with the officials of aviation company Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd and some public servants of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The CBI filed an FIR on Tuesday naming Upendra Rai, Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, its Chief Security Officer Prasun Roy, some unidentified public servants of BACS and others.A Rai, owner of Printlines Media Group and formerly employed with Tehelka, Roy, some public servants and other private persons were questioned by the CBI at its headquarters here, a CBI official said. The CBI has found that in 2017, Rai's bank accounts show credit of Rs 79 crore with several transactions of over Rs one lakh each, while in the same period, the accounts reflect debit amount of Rs 78.51 crore.