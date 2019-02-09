CBI grills Kolkata Police Commissioner for over 8 hrs in Saradha chit fund scam

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for over eight hours in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The CBI will continue questioning Kumar on Sunday too.

Kumar arrived at the CBI office here earlier today for questioning by the probe agency in connection with the scam.

On February 7, the CBI had summoned Kumar for questioning in the case two days after the Supreme Court directed the 1989-batch IPS officer to appear before the probe agency.

However, the apex court had said that no coercive step should be taken against Kumar, who has been serving as Kolkata’s Police Commissioner since January 2016. The top court directive had come in the backdrop of a ‘dharna’ organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata in protest against the CBI’s attempt to arrest the top cop. The CBI officials had attempted to arrest Kumar as per directions issued by additional CBI director Nageswara Rao but were detained by the city police. Rao had alleged that there was proof against Kumar having tampered evidence in the chit fund scam. “They have taken charge of all the evidence, seized all the documents. They have not been cooperating with us in handing over all the documents and a lot of evidence has been destroyed or caused to disappear,” he had told ANI. (ANI)