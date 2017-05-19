CBI institutes inquiry against two 'unqualified' doctors sent to Rio

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has instituted a preliminary inquiry against two doctors - Pawandeep Singh and R.S. Negi, who, without proper qualifications, were sent to Rio Olympics along with the Indian sports contingent.

The duo was sent to the Rio Olympics, held in Brazil last year, by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The step was seen as 'favouritism' on the part of IOA as Pawandeep's father, Tarlochan Singh, is the vice-president of the IOA while, Negi is a distant cousin and close friend of IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

Tarlochan Singh, however, had defended his son's appointment as the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent at the Olympics Games. Tarlochan's comments came in wake of reports suggesting that Pawandeep, a radiologist by profession, did not prove to be of much help to the Indian athletes in the prestigious quadrennial games. Tarlochan, who is also the acting president of the Archery Association of India, said that only Chef de Mission had the right to judge his son's performance. (ANI)