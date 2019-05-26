CBI issues Look-Out Notice against ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar

[India], May 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued a Look-Out Notice against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam in West Bengal.

The investigative agency has mentioned in the notice to airports and land ports that Kumar should not be allowed to leave the country.

The notice means that Kumar, who is allegedly linked to the Saradha chit fund scam, will be handed over to the CBI at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave India.

Kumar has been accused of destroying evidence related to the Ponzi scheme when he was heading the West Bengal Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam. On May 24, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Kumar seeking an extension of the seven-day period granted to him to approach a competent court for protection from arrest in connection with the case. Kumar had approached the apex court seeking an extension of protection from arrest, claiming that he was not able to access legal remedies in West Bengal since lawyers in the state were on strike. An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by Kolkata Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home. The CBI officers were taken to a police station and later released. (ANI)