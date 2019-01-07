CBI new ally of BJP: SP-BSP alliance

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance on Monday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that their coalition has shaken the BJP who has found a new ally in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The newly-formed alliance came out all guns blazing at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the CBI is being misused by the Centre.

In a joint SP-BSP press conference here, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said: "The CBI is being used by the Centre as the SP-BSP alliance has shaken the BJP. Since they have no other option, they have found a new ally in the CBI."

This comes after there were reports that the CBI may investigate the role of Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in an alleged case of illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur, after the investigating agency conducted raids at 12 places in connection with the alleged scam.

Also, the BJP on Sunday demanded that the CBI investigate former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged involvement in a mining scam claiming that his government was "hand in glove" with the accused in the case.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Ram Gopal stated: "An Uttar Pradesh Minister comes from Delhi and then demand the CBI investigation against Yadav. This clearly shows that it is on the Centre's indication and the CBI is being used in a wrong way before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But BJP has forgotten that it's going to affect them only and no space would be left for the party in the state."

"The Prime Minister has to leave his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to contest elections if such connection is there between the CBI and government," he added.

The SP leader further warned the Centre and said that if our workers will come into force to take action against their desperateness then they have to face the repercussions.

Clearing Akhilesh's stand in the matter, Ram Gopal stated that an FIR has been filed against an officer who has violated the law under the former state government but that doesn't allude that Akhilesh was involved in it.

Criticising the Yogi government over the arrest of three personal secretaries of state ministers, he said, in a sting operation by media it was shown that officials took bribes under the nose of state mining minister. After their arrest, BJP claimed that they arrested the accused but how can they ignore the fact that if they can claim Akhilesh's involvement then the ministers would have also been involved in it."

Recently, the personal secretaries of three Uttar Pradesh ministers were sent to jail for their alleged involvement in corruption and bribes exchange cases for contracts.

BSP leader Satish Mishra also attacked the Centre and said that the motive is to divert the attention of people from the real issues. They are talking about Ram Mandir, Hanuman and 'Khichdi'. Now, they are thinking "Kumbh Mela is going to benefit them, the expenditure of which can be used to construct one school daily," Mishra said.

"Before attempting such things, they should at least be afraid of Hanuman," he added. (ANI)