CBI officer probing Chanda Kocchhar case transferred

New Delhi (India) Jan 27 (ANI) A CBI officer, part of the probe against former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, has been transferred along with top officials on suspicion of leaking information to the accused.

“The transfer is part of the clean-up operations in the agency,” top sources in the CBI said.

“The officer was leaking information related to the case to parties related to it and the FIR was also registered after a long delay,” the sources said.

The case has been under investigation for over a year now and the FIR was also registered only after senior officials inquired about it, the sources said. The Banking and Securities Fraud Cell of the CBI had last week registered a case against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon MD, Venugopal Dhoot, for alleged fraud in clearing loans for the Videocon group. (ANI)