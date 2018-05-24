CBI officer probing PNB case repatriated to home cadre

[India], May 24 (ANI): Rajiv Singh, the IPS officer probing the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, along with three other IPS officers, has been repatriated from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect on the request of Tripura government.

Rajiv Singh, who was heading the investigations of absconding jewellery designer Nirav Modi in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was the joint Director of Bank Securities and Fraud Cell (BSFC) of CBI.

Apart from him, Joint Director Nina Singh, SP R. Gopal Krishna Rao and DIG Anish Prasad were also prematurely repatriated.

The repatriation/curtailment of tenure of the said officers has been approved by the competent authority. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 170 crore belonging to absconding jewellery designer Nirav Modi in connection with the PNB scam. On Wednesday, the CBI had filed its second charge sheet in connection with the case, in which it named the billionaire businessman's uncle Mehul Choksi as 'wanted'. The CBI in its 12,000-page charge sheet booked 15 accused persons and three firms under Sections 409, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The PNB detected a multi-crore scam, wherein the noted jeweller and his uncle cum business partner had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 114 billion. (ANI)