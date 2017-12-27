CBI official arrested over rogue railway ticketing software

[India] Dec. 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested its Assistant Programmer and another person for developing an illegal railway ticketing software.

The CBI also conducted raids at 14 places across the country and seized Rs 89 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 69 lakh.

A case was registered against Ajay Garg, Assistant Programmer of CBI, and Anil Kumar Gupta on the charges of criminal conspiracy, computer-related offences for unauthorized access and damage to computer/computer system, unauthorised carrying on of the business of procuring and supplying of railway tickets and criminal misconduct. T

"Garg had developed illicit software for duping the Tatkal ticket booking system being run by IRCTC and conspired with Gupta whereby they were indulging in distributing the said software to private persons for their unauthorized use for a hefty consideration," said the CBI. "The accused were collecting money for the use of such software by certain booking agents and had amassed huge wealth from these activities. They used to receive money through bitcoins and hawala network," the CBI further noted. Searches were conducted at 14 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh). (ANI)