CBI probe sought into 20-year-old BJP worker's death in Purulia

[India], June 18 (ANI): Pano Mahato, father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Trilochan Mahato, who was found hanging from a tree in Purulia district last month, has filed a case at the Calcutta High Court, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Besides Trilochan, another BJP worker, named Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district earlier this month.

Following both the cases, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purulia district was transferred.

Akash Magharia was appointed to take charge in place of Joy Biswas. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani strongly condemned the murders and even the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the same. "It's a political murder. So far, 19 BJP workers have been killed. The recent killings in West Bengal are inhuman. We condemn this brutal political murder and the murder culture. The people of West Bengal will teach a lesson to those who indulge in such acts. Political murder has no place in a democracy," Javadekar had said while briefing media in Kolkata on June 2. Meanwhile, Smriti Irani had said: "The ruling party in West Bengal is a part of a 'consolidated opposition' which is fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, they're indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers. The (TMC) government there has failed to maintain law and order and isn't able to deliver justice to families of victims." (ANI)