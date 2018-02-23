CBI raids premises of Aurangabad DM over corruption charges

[India] (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted a raid on Friday at the residence of District Magistrate (DM) of Aurangabad in Bihar on the charges of corruption.

The CBI alleged that DM Kanwal Tanuj had withdrawn more than Rs 2 Crores from a beneficiary in lieu of a land given to a firm named Bhartiya Rail Bijlee under the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited(NTPC).

The land was given to Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company in Aurangabad for the construction of a power plant.

The Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Plant of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited is a joint venture of NTPC limited and Indian railways to install 4 x 250 MW thermal plant at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district, Bihar, India. The NTPC venture has 74 percent of share and Indian Railways have 90 percent share in the project. The Central government had approved the project back in 2007 but the construction got delayed due to the issue of land acquisition. An FIR was filed by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the state and later a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 120-8,420,467,468 and 471 for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct by the public. (ANI)