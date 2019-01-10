CBI raids premises of nine chit-fund scam suspects

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of nine chit fund scam (Ponzi scam) suspects in West Bengal.

The agency had earlier registered a case against the nine accused in May 2017, as per a Supreme Court order. The top court had in 2014 directed the CBI to get all chit fund scam cases probed by the state police's Special Investigation Teams (SIT).

On December 20, the CBI had arrested Suman Chattopadhyay, the Director and Editor of Bengali newspaper Disha Productions & Media Private Ltd, during the investigation of a case registered against iCore Group, a Ponzi scheme company.

Chattopadhyay had allegedly received a portion of funds from the Ponzi scam in his firm's and personal accounts. (ANI)