CBI receives bribe complaint against SBI official

[India], Feb. 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday received a bribe complaint against branch manager of State Bank of India's (SBI) Chandauli branch in Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant alleged that the manager of Chandauli's SBI branch demanded a bribe of five per cent from the loan amount of Rs. 10 lakh.

This comes in the backdrop of multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his relative and owner of Gitanjali Gems Mehul Choksi. (ANI)