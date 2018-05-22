CBI records Rabri Devi's statement in money laundering case

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday recorded the statement of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad's wife, Rabri Devi, in connection with a money laundering case worth Rs 10 lakh, involving a corporate bank.

For those unversed, an RJD MLA had allegedly deposited around Rs 10 lakh-worth demonetised currency on November 15, 2016, on behalf of Rabri, days after the Centre's demonetisation drive was announced.

In April last year, a case was reportedly registered against the aforementioned cooperative bank following a probe by the Income Tax Department, while a notice was issued to the former Bihar chief minister.

The concerned cooperative bank has also come under the investigative agency's scanner for not following the norms laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during demonetisation. (ANI)