CBI register case against Delhi based Aviation firm

[India], May 03 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating criminal misconduct against the Chief Security Officer of Delhi based Air One Aviation Pvt. Ltd, Prasun Roy, for misleading government officials to gain access to sensitive areas like airports, along with a case for dubious financial transactions.

Apart from the firm, the CBI have also included Upender Rai, a Delhi resident, unknown officials of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and a few unknown public servants in the case.

The Bureau is conducting searches at around eight location in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Mumbai, along with examination of certain individuals related to the case. (ANI)