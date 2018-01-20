CBI registers 22 cases against PNB officials

[India], Jan. 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered 22 cases against Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials, including the chief managers of four branches of the bank in Bhopal and Ujjain.

The cases were registered on the basis of a complaint about fraudulent activities being conducted in the bank.

Following the complaint, raids had been conducted in six states- Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharastra and Punjab.

Yesterday, the CBI conducted simultaneous raids in Bhopal and Ujjain branches of the PNB for alleged fraudulent disbursement of loans and credit limits to different private parties, dealing in coal business between 2011 and 2016.(ANI)