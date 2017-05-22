CBI registers case against Chotta Rajan's aide

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against Chotta Rajan's aide Mukund Kanhailal Patel after he confessed to have worked for the gangster.

Patel was arrested on May 21, 2005 by the Mumbai's Detection Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department and a .32 bore revolver, marked as made in England, loaded with two live rounds, was recovered from his possession.

Upon questioning by the agency, the accused revealed that he was working for Bharat Nepali, a former army man-turned-feared don, and an affiliate of Chotta Rajan.

"At the instance of said Bharat Nepali, he had imported one container from Bangkok containing large quantity of arms and ammunition. Nine packets containing 34 revolvers, three pistols, one silencer and 1283 live cartridges valued at approx Rs. 40 lakh were recovered by the police upon pointing out the accused," an official release stated. Subsequently, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was applied on Patel and a charge sheet was filed under the sections 120-B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 7, 10, 25 of the Arms Act and Section 3 (1) (ii), 3 (2), 3(4) of the MCOCA. Chotta Rajan was arrested in November 2015 and is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi. (ANI)