CBI registers case against custom officials for alleged duty evasion

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered five cases against customs officials and others for alleged duty evasion in import of mobile accessories causing loss of around Rs 17.39 lakh to the Customs Department.

The case has also been registered against five examiners of customs department, air cargo complex, Mumbai Zone-III, one customs house clearing agent, three importers and others.

The cases have been registered under section 120-B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(2) and 13(1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused.

It has been alleged that the customs officials conspired with the customs house clearing agent and importers and did not examine the consignments properly after comparing the imported goods with the packing list. The accused also gave false examination report of the number and type of articles imported which exceeded the quantity as mentioned in the packing lists resulting in wrongful revenue loss to the Customs Department. The CBI also conducted raid at six premises of the accused persons and recovered incriminating documents pertaining to the alleged imports. (ANI)