CBI registers case against impersonating PMO official

[India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against unknown persons on charges of cheating by impersonating a PMO (Prime Minister Office) official.

The complaint has been filed by PK Issar, the Assistant Director of PMO.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 419 and section 66D of IT Act 2000 has been registered against the unknown persons.

The FIR copy issued by the PMO mentions that the Ludhiana Civil Hospital had received some emails where Prime Minister's picture was used. In the emails the impersonator requested the hospital to look into a complaint against a doctor of that hospital.

The PMO has furthered clarified that it is a case of impersonated and no such email id is used in the office. (ANI)