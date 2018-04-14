CBI registers case against trading firm on PNB complaint

[India], Apr 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against S.S.K Trading Pvt. Ltd., on a complaint made by Punjab National Bank (PNB), Delhi, for allegedly committing a fraud of approximately Rs. 187 crore.

The complaint has been registered against the company's directors, and other unknown public servants/private persons on the allegations of defrauding PNB and five other banks, which include Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).

The accused are alleged to have fraudulently and dishonestly removed and disposed the hypothecated stocks. The firm is believed to have cheated the banks by submitting false and fabricated stock statements/other documents. Further, incriminating documents were recovered during the search by CBI, following registration of case and the same is being scrutinised. (ANI)