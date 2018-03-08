CBI registers fresh case against 2 firms of Nirav Modi

[India] March 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a fresh case against two firms of Nirav Modi in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Nirav Modi, owner of Firestarter Diamond International Private Limited, and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Group, are accused of defrauding the PNB of Rs 12,600 crore, including Rs 1,300 crore being added to the fraud kitty on February 26.

The CBI on Thursday said, "Both Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi have been asked to disclose their locations but they haven't yet. The agency is not believing the excuses being given by both of them."

The CBI has arrested many persons in this regard and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized many assets belonging to Nirav and Choksi. (ANI)