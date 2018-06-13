CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nishal Modi

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested the Interpol to send a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against noted diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother Nishal Modi.

This comes two days after the CBI sought the same for the billionaire businessman and his uncle-cum-business-partner, Mehul Choksi.

The investigative agency has also requested an Interpol RCN for Nishal's employee, Suresh Shankar Parab.

As per sources, the CBI has received certain details of the movement of fugitives from the United Kingdom, including Nirav Modi.

For those unversed, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) detected the multi-crore scam, wherein Nirav and his uncle-cum-business-partner Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. A criminal complaint was filed against Nirav, his associates, businesses and the entire gamut of issuance of fake Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) by the PNB to his firms in alleged connivance of bank officials. According to media reports, the accused diamantaire is allegedly seeking refuge in the United Kingdom. (ANI)