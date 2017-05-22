CBI seeks permission to examine Shahabuddin in Rajdev Ranjan murder case

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved an application for seeking the court's permission to examine jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in connection with the murder of Siwan journalist Rajdev Ranjan.

Earlier last month, the Supreme Court had examined a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, whose photograph was published in media with an alleged sharp shooter close to Shahabuddin.

In September 2016, the apex court sent notices to Tej Pratap Yadav and gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin in connection with the murder of Rajdev Ranjan. The court had given both two weeks time to submit their replies. The court also decided to monitor the CBI probe into the journalist's murder and ordered protection to the family of the slain journalist. Ranjan, a journalist with over 20 years of experience and the bureau chief of the Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in Bihar's Siwan district. Five shots were fired at him from extremely close range near Siwan's Railway Station. Ranjan was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. (ANI)