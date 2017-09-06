CBI seeks time to conclude investigation in Najeeb Ahmed case

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to reach a conclusion in the missing case of Jawaharlal University Nehru (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed.

The CBI on July 17 filed its first status report in a sealed cover before the Delhi High Court.

The CBI then also had argued that it's been merely a month since the case has been transferred to them and they require more time to investigate in the matter.

On June 29, the CBI declared a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information on the whereabouts of Najeeb.

Najeeb has been missing from the campus since October 16, 2016. The Delhi High Court handed over the case to the CBI after Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, approached it as the Delhi Police failed to trace him. The court directed the CBI that the case should be monitored by an officer not less than the rank of DIG. The CBI registered First Information Report (FIR) in June and started investigation. It is alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on 14 October 2016. (ANI)