CBI seizes Gutka ingredients from Annamalai Industries

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized tonnes of Gutka ingredients and 53 machines from the Annamalai Industries, five arrested accused were produced before a CBI court on Friday. The promoters and directors of the company, along with others were arrested on September 7 in connection with the scam.

The Madras High Court, in April this year, had ordered the CBI to probe the Gutka scam. On September 5, massive search operations were launched in 40 places in Chennai, including the house of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. A day later, searches were conducted at 35 different places spread across the country, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In the wake of raids in Vijayabaskar's house, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin demanded the arrest of Vijayabaskar and Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendran for allegedly taking bribe in connection with the scam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, had, however, refuted the allegations being made against his minister and claimed that attempts were being made to malign the image of the 'Amma government'. A food safety and drug administration official and a Superintendent of Central Excise Department were also arrested on September 7 in connection with the case. (ANI)