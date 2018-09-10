CBI sent Nishal Modi's extradition request to MHA: Sources

[India], Sep 10, 2018 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources on Monday said that it has sent extradition request against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother, Nishal Modi, to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 7.

Nishal Modi, a Belgian citizen and an accused in the multi-million dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was charge sheeted on account of being an alleged beneficiary of the scam.

It is alleged that Nishal was involved in the introduction of dummy partners, which was changing the pattern of the partnership of the firm.

PNB detected the multi-crore scam in February this year, wherein diamantaire Nirav and his uncle-cum-business-partner Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. (ANI)