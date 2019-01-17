CBI Special Court to pronounce punishment to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in journalist's murder case today

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Special Court of CBI here on Thursday will pronounce the quantum of punishment to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted in the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati along with three others, through video conference.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently serving 20-year prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers.

Three other accused, who were also convicted in the journalist's murder case, will be produced in the court from Ambala jail through video conference.

The CBI Special Court agreed to pronounce the punishment through video conference after Haryana government on Tuesday filed an application in this regard. The Dera chief has been found guilty of orchestrating the killing of Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist after the scribe wrote against Ram Rahim in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach.' The scribe was shot in 2002, and the case was registered in 2003. (ANI)