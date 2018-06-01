CBI summons Chidambaram in INX media case

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram to appear before it on June 6 (Wednesday) in connection with the INX media case.

Earlier on May 31, Chidambaram was granted interim protection from arrest by the CBI until July 3 in the case.

Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court in connection with the case, saying that he would "cooperate in the investigation."

The former finance minister has been under the scanner of investigating agencies-CBI and Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani. The alleged irregularities took place in the year 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government. The CBI had earlier arrested Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media. Besides father son-duo, the other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX news director Peter Mukerjea. (ANI)