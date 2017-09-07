CBI summons Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi in railways hotel scam

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in a money laundering case related to railway hotels' tender.



While Lalu has been summoned on 11th September, Tejashwi Yadav is called for 12th September .





According to an IANS report, the Enforcement Directorate had on July 27 registered a separate case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against RJD chief Lalu Prasad.



According to ED officials, the agency will investigate the case against Lalu Prasad and others since the accused had allegedly generated money through shell companies.

On July 5, the CBI registered a case against Lalu Prasad and his family members.

Lalu Prasad as Railway Minister in 2006 is alleged to have handed over the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels to Sujata Hotels after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna.

The CBI claimed that the kickback was paid through a "benami" company owned by Sarala Gupta.