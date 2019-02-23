CBI team attacked by family of accused in YEIDA land scam

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was attacked on Saturday by the family members of its own officer who is an accused in the Rs 126 crore land fraud case linked to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The CBI team comprising of an inspector, sub-inspector and three constables reached the premises of accused CBI assistant sub-inspector Sunil Dutt in Sunpura village during the day.

His family members misbehaved and beat up the CBI personnel. They also burnt a mobile phone, a diary and an identity card.

Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police at Greater Noida, said the CBI team was rescued by local policemen and taken to a hospital for treatment. A complaint has been filed. However, accused Sunil Dutt fled through the backdoor. There are allegations that some YEIDA officials and private firms purchased some land in 2014 across seven villages of Mathura. But the compensation paid to landowners was much higher than what was defined by the authority for such purchases. (ANI)