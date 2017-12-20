CBI to probe 108-ft Hanuman idol's construction on encroached land

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as to how the 108-feet Hanuman idol in Delhi's Karol Bagh was constructed by encroaching on public land.

The court directed the CBI to go after the civic officials under whose reign the structure came up.

Earlier, the HC had suggested the local authorities to consider 'airlifting' of the 108-foot Hanuman statue in central Delhi to remove the encroachments around it.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had given the suggestion while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by an NGO seeking removal of unauthorised constructions and encroachments in the Karol Bagh area in the city.(ANI)