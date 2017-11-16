CBI to probe Chhattisgarh Minister 'sex CD' case

[India], Nov 16 (ANI): The controversial 'sex CD' scandal case involving Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat was on Thursday handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last month, Munat claimed that the CD was fake and requested Chief Minister Raman Singh for a high-level inquiry into the case.

This case came to light last month after journalist Vinod Verma was arrested from his residence in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on charges of blackmailing an employee of Munat over the latter's alleged obscene video.

Verma, however, had alleged that he was being ''framed'' by the state government because he possessed the 'sex CD' of the minister. (ANI)