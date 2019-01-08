CBI vs CBI: Prashant Bhushan says 'partial victory' for Alok Verma

[India] Jan 8 (ANI): After the Supreme Court's verdict of reinstating Alok Verma as the CBI Director, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday described the court's order as a "partial victory", adding that "unfortunately and strangely" he has been restrained from taking major policy decision.

"It's a case of partial victory for Alok Verma in a sense that he has been restored as the CBI director and the order of appointing Nageshwar Rao as the acting director has also been quashed by the court. But unfortunately and strangely, he has been restrained from taking major policy decisions," Bhushan told media outside the court following the judgement.

"The court has said that he will not take major policy decision till such time that this high powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India meets and considers the matter, they have directed the government to bring this matter before the committee within a week," he added.

Earlier in a day, the Supreme Court quashed the government's decision and the CVC's (Central Vigilance Commission) decision to divest Verma of his powers as the CBI Director and restored him as CBI director.

Notably, Bhushan is one of the petitioners for the NGO - Common Cause, which has challenged the government's order of sending the CBI director on forced leave and divesting him of all powers.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court and now the government must have understood that if they do anything wrong then the court is there to take a stand on it."

Clarifying Congress' stand against the government in the Verma case, Kharge asserted, "We were not against or for one person, we were taking stand against the action on Verma, who was removed by the CBI, as he wasn't listening to the Centre, since they asked him to ignore the Rafale files which were pending before him. We've also heard that he was collecting information in Rafale jet deal case."

"The agencies like ED, Income Tax and CBI are being misused by the some against the Opposition, which is completely against the democratic nature of our country. You cannot suppress someone's views. Such attitude of the government is needed to be prevented," he added.

Peoples Democratic Party supremo and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehboba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict. "Welcome SCs decision to reinstate AlokVerma as CBI Director. Reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars. Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like NIA & CBI for political vendetta," Mufti tweeted.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the apex court has taken a view after balancing both sides (Verma and the Government). We will review the details of the judgement and then take actions accordingly. The government had taken action of sending two senior officers of the CBI on leave on the recommendation of the CVC."

"SC apparently has strengthened the immunity given to CBI director in larger interest of fair and impartial investigation. Therefore in accordance with direction of SC, orders will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner," Jaitley added.(ANI)