CBI writes to FB, Cambridge Analytica on data theft case: Sources

[India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to Facebook Inc, United Kingdom-based Global Science Research (GSR) and Cambridge Analytica (CA) seeking information regarding the alleged data theft case, according to sources.

The investigation agency had registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Cambridge Analytica and others on August 8 this year.

In July, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the CBI would probe the Cambridge Analytica data breach case.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prasad said that the central investigation agency would investigate whether the British company violated laws to manipulate the electoral process during the 2014 general elections. Cambridge Analytica had earlier this year filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. It illegally accessed data from millions of Facebook accounts, whistleblower Christopher Wylie had disclosed earlier. Facebook confirmed the charge in April and informed that the data of a total of 87 million users was used without authorisation by the data firm. Known for its connection with US President Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign, Cambridge Analytica was also alleged to have influenced the 2014 general elections in India as well. (ANI)