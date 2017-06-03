CBSE 10th result: Delhi sees fall in pass percentage while Chennai tops the list

[India] June 3 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the CBSE Class 10th result for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum Region.

CBSE Board Class 10th Region-wise pass percentage: Delhi- 78.09, Patna- 95.50, Allahabad- 98.23, Dehradun- 97.27, Ajmer- 93.30, Trivandrum- 99.85, Chennai- 99.62, Bhubaneswar- 92.15, Chandigarh- 94.34, Guwahati- 65.53.

From 98.40 pass percentage in 2013, the number had slumped to 91.76 percent for the schools in Delhi. This has further plummeted to 78.09 percent this year.

Overall, the pass percentage has fallen to 90.95 percent from 96.21 percent last year, registering a dip of over five percent. In this year's exams, boys have done better than girls by over 0.9 percent. About 16, 67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017. The results can be checked on official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, and on private results website examresults.net. According to the official website, results for the remaining regions will be declared soon. (ANI)