CBSE announces Class 12th results

New Delhi: The CBSE declared the Class 12 results 2017 on Sunday, ending the wait of millions of student who now look forward to admissions in colleges and universities across India.



Check the results HERE.

The results are believed to have been delayed this year after confusion over the Delhi High Court order which directed the CBSE to continue with the moderation or grace marks policy this year. The court had quashed the Board’s decision to do away with the policy, saying student who appeared for the exams in March did so with the knowledge that grace marks would continue.

A total of 10,98,891 candidates from 10,678 schools registered for exams, which is a 2.82 percent point increase from that of 2016. The exams were conducted from March 9 to April 29. The Board announced the results of all its 10 regions simultaneously. Delhi regions have the highest number of candidates (2,58,321), followed by Panchkula with 1,84,557 and Ajmer with 1,31,449 candidates. A total of 2,497 candidates under the disabilities category also registered for this year's exam. On Monday, results to the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 would also be declared.