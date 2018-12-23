CBSE announces dates for class 10, 12 board exams

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the date for class 10th and 12th board exams, slated to begin from February 21 and 15, 2019 respectively.

According to the date sheet, exams of class 10 students will conclude on March 29, whereas exams of class 12th will go on till April 3.

Papers like music which are often taken as the sixth subject by the students will be conducted in the month of February while exams for the main subjects are beginning from March 2.

The CBSE often faces criticism for dragging the exam till April ends which leads to delay in result declaration and clash with some competitive examinations. The results for both 10th and 12th class are expected to be out by the first week of June. (ANI)