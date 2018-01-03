CBSE announces UGC NET 2017 exam results; check results on cbsenet.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, which was held in November 2017.

Results will be put up on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in . Eligible candidates are required to visit the website on Wednesday, and keep their relevant candidate information handy to avoid delays.

The NET exams are held for qualification as assistant professor or junior research fellowship. Once the results are announced, the report said, candidates will be issued certificates on behalf of the UGC's NET bureau.

Candidates are advised to download the result for future use. CBSE conducted UGC NET examination for recruitment of assistant professors and admission to various Junior Research Fellowship programs. The examination was conducted on November 5, 2017, and results are now available. Steps and link to check CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Results 1. GO to cbsenet.nic.in 2. Click on the direct link for CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Results here 3. A new window would open 4. Enter your roll number, application number and date of birth and submit 5. Your result would be available on the screen