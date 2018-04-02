CBSE board exams postponed in Punjab as state braces for Bharath Bandh

Chandigarh: The CBSE board examinations for Class X and XII that were scheduled for April 2, have been postponed in Punjab due to call of Bharat Bandh.





The nationwide Bandh has been called in protest against the Supreme Court's March 20 ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act).





In view of possible agitation and roadblocks in certain parts of the state, the Punjab Government suspended the services of public transport across the state on Monday.



The Governor has also authorised all district magistrate in the state to declare any place to be a special jail under the Punjab Jail Manual in view of the protest or agitation called by some organisations. All educational institutions will also remain closed and mobile internet services to be suspended in Punjab tomorrow in the wake of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the amendment under the SC/ST Act. The orders were issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the security arrangements with top police and administrative officials here on Sunday evening. The review was followed by a video conference by the Chief Secretary with the Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of all the districts, reported IANS. Punjab has the highest concentration of scheduled castes among states. They constitute nearly 32 percent of the state's 2.8 crore population.