CBSE board exams postponed in Punjab

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): The CBSE board examinations for Class X and XII that were scheduled for April 2, have been postponed in Punjab due to call of Bharat Bandh.

The nationwide Bandh has been called in protest against the Supreme Court's March 20 ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act).

In view of possible agitation and roadblocks in certain parts of the state, the Punjab Government suspended the services of public transport across the state on Monday.

All educational institutions will also remain closed and mobile internet services will be suspended in Punjab. (ANI)