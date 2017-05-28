CBSE Boards: Raksha Gopal reeling with happiness, shock after topping with 99.6%

[India], May 28 (ANI): After topping this year's CBSE Class XII results, Raksha Gopal, a student of Amity International School has shared that it was not her aim to be a topper, but to secure good marks.

Speaking to ANI here, a jubilant and excited Raksha said, "My aim was not getting the top grade, but to do well. My strategy was to focus on all my subjects and solve as many papers as possible and my school helped a lot. The chairperson Amrita Chauhan and the principal Mrs Renu Singh, including all the teachers they planned out strategies, they gave us papers. The helped me in clearing all the doubts I had. So there was no special strategy as such."

Raksha also shared that she still can't believe that she topped the results. "My parents are very happy with the result. They expected good results but when you become the media topic, it's kind of a different thing." She also noted that IAS will be an option for her, but right now she just wants to get into college. Bhumi Sawant De from DAV, Chandigarh is second in the list with 99.4 percent followed by Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent and Mannat Luthra from Bhawans Vidya Mandir, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent. Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam. Students can check their results on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. The result has been announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy. (ANI)