CBSE case: Three more arrested

[India], Apr. 7 (ANI): Three accused- including a teacher, clerk and support staff- have been arrested from Himachal Pradesh over the leak of Class XII Economics paper.

The investigation in the case revealed that the paper was leaked in handwritten form.

On April 5, the Delhi Karkardooma Court sent three more accused in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Paper leak case to judicial custody.

The Centre on April 4 formed a panel to examine the conduction of examinations and suggest measures to handle the same.

The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams, scheduled on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp. (ANI)