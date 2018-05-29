CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare its class 10 result on Tuesday at 4 pm.

School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted that "Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018".

According to the Board, the results will be available on the websites - www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

The students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application.

It can also be accessed through telephone number- 011 - 24300699 or by sending SMS on mobile number- 7738299899.

The schools, already registered with the CBSE, will automatically get the results on their email IDs. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) this year. For a typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for it. CBSE announced class 12 results on May 26. (ANI)