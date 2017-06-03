CBSE Class 10th results out today

[India], June. 3 (ANI): The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class 10th results this afternoon.

Nearly 16.67 lakh students have appeared for the the examination this year.

The students can check their results on the official website of the board-www.cbseresults.nic.in and also on www.cbse.nic.in and www.results.nic.in.

The schools will automatically get their entire results on email ids already registered with the Board.

However, the result will not be available in the Board and the public are advised not to visit CBSE office for collection of results. (ANI)