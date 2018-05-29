CBSE Class 10th results out, toppers score 499 out of 500

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the results for Class 10th.

Four students topped the examination by scoring 499 out of 500.

Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimjhim Agarwal from Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G. from Cochin topped the examination.

Meanwhile, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students for successfully clearing the exam.

"We congratulate all students who emerged successful in board examinations for class 10th. It is almost after a decade that board examinations for class 10th have been held. And, this examination tests one's capacity. It is the preparation for class 12th and should be seen like that," he said.

He also urged the student, who couldn't pass the exam, to work hard and prepare well for the re-examination (compartment).(ANI)